Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

