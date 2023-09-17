B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,445,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Read Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Stock Up 1.7 %

Unity Software stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.