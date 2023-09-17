B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

