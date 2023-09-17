B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,799,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

