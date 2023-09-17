AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Raised to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $202.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.82.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $202.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.