Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2 %

ADP stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.31. 2,898,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

