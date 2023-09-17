ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

