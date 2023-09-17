Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NYSE:ASH opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

