Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $22.13 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,355,000 after purchasing an additional 182,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,045,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after buying an additional 276,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 328.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.40. 805,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

