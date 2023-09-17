Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

