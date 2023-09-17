Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average is $175.43. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.