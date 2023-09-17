American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $212.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Shares of AMT opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.91. American Tower has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

