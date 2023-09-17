American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.04 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

