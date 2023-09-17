Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) vs. Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Head to Head Review

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -12.51% 0.10% 0.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $166.25 billion N/A $1.77 billion N/A N/A Altus Power $133.09 million 7.27 $55.44 million ($0.14) -43.21

Risk and Volatility

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Enel has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enel and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 0 2 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.31%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enel.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Altus Power pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.3%. Altus Power pays out -1,135.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altus Power beats Enel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

