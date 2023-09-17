Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

