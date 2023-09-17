AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,617 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

