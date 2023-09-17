AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. 36,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 24,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.61% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

