Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $586.38.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $528.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.94. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

