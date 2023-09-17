Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,226 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 30.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 35.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $23.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.89. 9,774,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,019. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

