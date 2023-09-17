AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

