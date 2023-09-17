Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. 8,303,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

