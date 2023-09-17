570 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 239.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $370.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.25.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

