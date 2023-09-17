51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE COE opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.49.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

