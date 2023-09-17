51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE COE opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.49.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.