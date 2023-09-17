3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.06 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

