Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.13.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

