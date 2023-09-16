Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $144.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

