Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of WLKP opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.86%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 16,498 shares of company stock worth $373,427 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $971,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

