West Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

