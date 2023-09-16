Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

