Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $178.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,475,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

