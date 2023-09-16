Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

