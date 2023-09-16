Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 487,635 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Visa worth $1,245,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 882,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $209,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 115,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

