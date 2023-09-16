Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

