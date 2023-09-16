Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $57.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

