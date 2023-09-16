VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the August 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

