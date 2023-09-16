United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

