United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.30.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

