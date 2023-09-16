Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UGP. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.90.

UGP stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.27. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 371.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 440,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

