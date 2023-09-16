Tsfg LLC Sells 230 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $113.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

