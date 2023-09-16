Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 328 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PM opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

