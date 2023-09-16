Traders Purchase High Volume of Match Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,832 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

