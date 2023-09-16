TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.14.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

