Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

