Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

