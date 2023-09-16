Thomasville National Bank Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.46. 636,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,487. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

