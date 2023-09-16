Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,881,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,218,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

