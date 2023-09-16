The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5 %

HD opened at $321.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.55 and its 200-day moving average is $305.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

