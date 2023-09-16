The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

