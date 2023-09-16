The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $208.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

