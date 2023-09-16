Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

